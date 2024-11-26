PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Reliance by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Reliance by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 17.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.40.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $322.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.20 and its 200 day moving average is $290.96. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

In other news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. The trade was a 27.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,881. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

