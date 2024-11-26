First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

