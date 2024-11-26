Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $118,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 70.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 130.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $263.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $222.18 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

