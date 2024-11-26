Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $120,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,113,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 249,990 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,550,000 after buying an additional 228,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,750,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,023,000 after buying an additional 161,415 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 953,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,777,000 after buying an additional 154,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,796,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

