First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSA. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 270,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth $1,011,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA stock opened at $176.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average of $179.41. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.02 and a 12-month high of $200.60.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

