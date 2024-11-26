Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $114.67 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $114,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 174,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,150.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,727 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,040,000.

FDIS opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

