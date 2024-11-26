First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 330.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

