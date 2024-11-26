Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.70% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $121,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. This trade represents a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.9 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $154.86 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $72.98 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

