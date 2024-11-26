First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 203 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WH opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $98.73. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,104.68. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,939.44. This trade represents a 59.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,890 shares of company stock worth $9,273,255 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

