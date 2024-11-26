Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 4.9 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

HASI opened at $30.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 93.26%.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This represents a 6.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,206,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,216,000 after purchasing an additional 491,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,575,000 after buying an additional 42,762 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after buying an additional 257,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,912,000 after acquiring an additional 53,799 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $73,622,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.