Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Chairman John H. Tyson Sells 185,394 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.