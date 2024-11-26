Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Chairman John H. Tyson Sells 185,394 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.