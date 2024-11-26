Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 67,695 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,695 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 346,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vima LLC now owns 115,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 111,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 39.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ECF opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,486.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,403,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,537,603.91. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.