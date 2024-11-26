Citigroup Inc. Has $27.60 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,185 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $27,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 274.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This trade represents a 82.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

