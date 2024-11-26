Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 1,363 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in RadNet by 10,875.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 774.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 74.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 38,557 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,084,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,417,920. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RadNet stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,163.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sidoti raised RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

