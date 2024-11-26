Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Jabil by 135.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. The trade was a 22.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Jabil Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.92. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

