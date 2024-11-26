Commerce Bank Sells 505 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intapp were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 239.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 1,054.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Intapp by 218.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 17,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $1,052,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 695,498 shares in the company, valued at $41,243,031.40. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at $37,917,705.08. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,324,335. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Barclays raised their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intapp

Intapp Price Performance

INTA opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.