DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Holdings Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $215.13 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $239.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

