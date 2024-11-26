Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $249,000 Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 45.5% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 141.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $107,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 269.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 55.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.74). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 149.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

