Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.93%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.