CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $363.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.07, a PEG ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

