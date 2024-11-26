Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,252 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 66.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Haleon by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

