Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 501.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after buying an additional 242,466 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 315.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 128,634 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $14,588,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $12,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $112.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $117.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 317.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.