Citigroup Inc. Acquires 421,042 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1,481.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $32,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 220,764 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,759,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,346,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 359.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.5% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 89,860 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $60.64 and a 12 month high of $74.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

