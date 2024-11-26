Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 52.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. This trade represents a 68.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,057.22. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

