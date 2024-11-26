Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Equifax worth $31,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Equifax by 85.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Equifax by 183.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 4.1 %

EFX opened at $263.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.36. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.67 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,532,909.67. This represents a 34.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

