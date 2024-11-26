Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 19,198 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $30,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $610,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 92.0% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Daiwa America upgraded Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Illumina Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $143.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.51 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.