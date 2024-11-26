Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 492,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $273,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PHG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

