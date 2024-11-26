Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 114 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $208.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.58. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

