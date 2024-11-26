Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CFO Anthony W. Boor Sells 10,000 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $848,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,901,230.70. This represents a 6.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 18.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 42.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 190.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

