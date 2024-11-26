AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Maurice J. Duca Sells 2,577 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.75, for a total value of $646,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,906.25. This trade represents a 47.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AppFolio Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $251.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $274.56.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AppFolio
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
