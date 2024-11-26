AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Maurice J. Duca Sells 2,577 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.75, for a total value of $646,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,906.25. This trade represents a 47.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $251.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $274.56.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,748,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,252,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 351,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,788,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 16.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 227,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,633 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AppFolio

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.