Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 139 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $400.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $227.65 and a 1 year high of $405.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

