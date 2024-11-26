Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 103,859 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $8,860,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 109.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 52,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.20 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

