Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 41 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $518.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.44. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $559.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total value of $1,358,966.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 529,844 shares in the company, valued at $293,893,869.92. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,788. The trade was a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,729 shares of company stock valued at $37,809,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

