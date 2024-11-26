Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $728,000 Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

