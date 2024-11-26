Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned 0.08% of Open Lending worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $773.39 million, a PE ratio of 216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

