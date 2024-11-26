Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Flex were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Flex by 113.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,978,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,289,000 after purchasing an additional 127,688 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Flex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,095,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,216,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,833,000 after buying an additional 141,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 462.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,639,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,247,000 after buying an additional 2,170,262 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $509,044.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,535.97. This trade represents a 19.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLEX stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

