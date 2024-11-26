Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 65.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 66.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $103.19 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.37.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

