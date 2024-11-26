Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,655,000 after buying an additional 31,458 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,280 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 13.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 661,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 56.5% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.0% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 304,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,993 over the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

