Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.3 %

CHD stock opened at $110.45 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,361.75. The trade was a 81.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $874,783.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,976. This trade represents a 95.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 543,513 shares of company stock worth $56,795,253. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

