Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,726 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 12.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

