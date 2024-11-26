Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CATX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

CATX opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33. Perspective Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,096.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

