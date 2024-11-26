Matthew Craig Miller Sells 157,890 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 157,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $5,191,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Thursday, November 21st, Matthew Craig Miller sold 541,850 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $16,428,892.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Matthew Craig Miller sold 1,084,259 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $31,335,085.10.

On Thursday, November 7th, Matthew Craig Miller sold 1,067,242 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $29,359,827.42.

Confluent Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CFLT opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.82. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 42,406 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 11,796.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after purchasing an additional 107,510 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFLT

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.