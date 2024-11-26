Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) COO T Mckenna Trent Sells 4,000 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FIX opened at $495.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.83 and a twelve month high of $500.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on FIX shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

