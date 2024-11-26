Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,175 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,757,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 16.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 166.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in CEMEX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,558,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 798,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CX opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

CEMEX Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

CX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CEMEX from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

