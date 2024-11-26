Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,033,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.

HMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

