Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

CHRW opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

