Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Position Lessened by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.0 %

HLNE stock opened at $201.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

