Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $166,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,261 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

