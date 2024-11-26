Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
