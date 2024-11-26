Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,040 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,752 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 932,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,341,000 after buying an additional 83,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,565,000 after buying an additional 376,778 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,129,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 695,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 55,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.